Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Splashes Sh3 Million On New Watch

14 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz is said to have splashed Sh3 million on a new wristwatch.

And for good measure, the Waah hitmaker, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, shared receipts of the transaction of the Rolex watch to his fans via social media.

This was, perhaps, in a bid to silence critics including his former manager who recently claimed the popular musician was faking most of his riches

The watch is just the latest of costly collection items reportedly owned by the entertainer.

He is recently reported to have spent upwards of Sh5.2 million on a pendant while warning his competitors to stop wearing fake chains.

He is also said to own a list of cars including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, The Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, The Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8, BMW X6, Toyota Landcruiser TX, and Toyota Landcruiser V8

