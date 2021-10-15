Zimbabwe: Makhadzi Returns to Harare for Jamafro Festival

THE South African-based famous music producer and songwriter Mr Brown will is expected to team up with the Queen of Limpopo, Makhadzi, and Jamaican dancehall superstar Neelah for an international tour.

The JamAfro Festival Tour is said to begin in Harare on 18 December at a venue yet to be advised, featuring Jamaica's dancehall queen, Neelah.

The festival is being funded by UK-based companies, Digital One Entertainment, and Negos Events management.

"We are finalising the details of our venue in Zimbabwe and contracts with our local artist," said Jana the spokesperson for JamAfro Festival.

The tour will start in Zimbabwe, represented by the Zimbabwe-born, but South African-based music producer, Mr Brown, born Lynol Siwela.

The JamAfro Festival organisers said after the Harare performance, the music superstars will head to London, the UK for another bash to be held on 21 April next year before heading to Birmingham also in the UK on 30 April to meet the Amapiano lovers.

On May 1, 2022, they are expected to round up their performance in the UK, performing their last show in Manchester.

The show's spokesperson, Jana said it was time for Zimbabwe to celebrate its sons and daughters out there who are in music and commended them for what they are doing in raising Zimbabwe's flag high.

"We looked at all artists and from our survey, we opted for Makhadzi, Mr Brown, and Neelah to headline Zimbabwe shows, but when we go to the UK and the US we will have the Ugandan Diva Winnie Nwagi," Jana said.

"Our artists based abroad are very important as they are ambassadors and if you see what Brown has done, it's a lesson to anyone no matter where you are, you can excel as long as you are determined," he added.

The spokesperson added the venue which they had booked was inadequate to accommodate the number of people responding to this upcoming December Festival.

"The original venue we had booked tended to be inadequate considering the response from the public," he alluded.

Due to Covid-19 regulations being eased in Zimbabwe and other countries, Jana said they decided to go a step further in trying to take back people to their normal old lives of shows and giving the world a taste of Zimbabwe and Jamaica music.

"So, since Covid seemed to be easing up and live shows opening up, we decided to go a step further and do a world tour dubbed JamAfro Festival, Zimbabwe meets Jamaica," Jana said.

Makhadzi was part of South African musicians who performed in Harare last week at a lavish birthday party for Finance Ministry secretary George Guvamatanga.