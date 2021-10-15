Nigeria: Adebowale Emerges As UI's 13th Substantive VC

Adebowale defeated the incumbent acting vice-chancellor, Adebola Ekanola, and 14 others in a keenly contested process that took almost one year to resolve.

The incumbent deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration at the University of Ibadan, Kayode Adebowale, has emerged as the 13th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

He defeated the incumbent acting vice-chancellor, Adebola Ekanola, and 14 others in a keenly contested process that took almost one year to resolve.

The chairman of the university's governing council and former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Odigie Oyegun, made the announcement at exactly 7:57 p.m on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported earlier on Thursday that the announcement would be made later in the day.

Announcing the new vice-chancellor, Mr Oyegun said Mr Adebowale emerged the best after a thorough process which he noted was witnessed by representatives of the Federal Character Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education.

A statement personally signed by Mr Oyegun to announce the new vice-chancellor is reproduced below:

PRESS RELEASE OF THE PRO-CHANCELLOR ON THE APPOINTMENT OF

THE VICE CHANCELLOR

The post of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan became vacant on December 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the extant rules, the last Governing Council initiated the process of the appointment. However, the process was aborted by the Visitor due to the circumstances beyond control, which led to the dissolution of Council at that time. A new Governing Council was inaugurated in April this year and it decided in its wisdom to start the process afresh. A new advert was placed in July this year and after the expiration of the advert, fourteen (14) candidates applied for the position.

In line with the University Acts, Search Team was subsequently constituted to search for suitable persons who might not apply on their own volition. At the end of the exercise, additional two applications were received and this brought the number of the applicants to sixteen (16).

On Wednesday, 13 October 2021, Council interacted with all fifteen (15) candidates. All members of Council scored the candidates using approved Council guidelines. At the end of the exercise, eight (8) candidates in order of merit were shortlisted for the final interview. At the meeting, two (2) members of Council, as required by Law, were also appointed. Earlier in the week, Senate had elected two (2) members of Senate to serve on the Selection Board for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Today Thursday, 14 October 2021 the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board interviewed the eight (8) candidates shortlisted. Two (2) representatives of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education were in attendance. At the end of a very thorough, transparent and highly competitive exercise, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale emerged as the best candidate for the position of Vice Chancellor.

The Governing Council at its just concluded meeting today considered the report of the Selection Board and approved the recommendation of the Board to appoint Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

It is, therefore, my pleasure to present to you the new and the 13th Vice Chancellor of this great University, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale. We wish him success in his tenure.

Thank you.

John E.K. Odigle-Oyegun Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council