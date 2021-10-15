Nigeria: Tuface Yet to Sue Me - Brymo

14 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Nigerian singer, Ashimi Olawale, popularly known as Brymo, has revealed that he is yet to be sued by Tuface Idibia.

Tuface had threatened a N1 billion suit against Brymo over some allegations.

The musician's lawyers had given Brymo an ultimatum to withdraw his initial statements and tender an apology.

But Brymo dared Tuface to go to court.

On Thursday, Brymo took to Twitter to state that he was yet to receive any correspondence from Tuface or his legal representative.

He wrote, "Let it be public knowledge that I have received no documents of any kind pointing to my being sued by Mr Idibia. Or his handlers or attorneys... the impunity with which he lied to all of society in the letter and public statement should rightly pose a setback."

Some weeks ago, Brymo had publicly called out Tuface over assault and being accused of having an affair with Annie Idibia.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X