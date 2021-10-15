Nigerians in Angola Commend Govt, Angolan Govt Over Direct Flight to Lagos

Nigerians living in Angola have commended the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, his Angolan counterpart, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and the Nigerian Ambassador to Angola, Prof. Monique Ekpong for the relief brought by the restoration of direct flights from Angola to Nigeria.

The travellers who boarded the first flight on resumption of the route from Luanda, sent their good wishes in separate statements at the arrival wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as the TAAG Angolan inaugural flight made historic landing on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Expressing their joy, some of the passengers spoke of the pains and high cost of traveling through Ethiopia to Nigeria before now.

One of them who referred to himself as Ikenna Orji Ofotube (Auto De Zion) narrated how Nigerian businesses have suffered due to inadequate travel funds, He said the cost of flying directly is now four times less than what was being spent before.

Also speaking, another traveller, Samuel Chukwuebuka Ezeife in his statement prophesied of a boom to the Nigerian and Angolan economies, following the resumption of direct flights.

He said with the affordable fare, many Angolans would now consider investing in Nigeria and vice versa. In his own remark, Obiora Chika Steven expressed excitement about the duration of the flight, as the journey, which initially took two days due to the connecting route is now done in just three hours.

Prof Ekpong considered the restoration of direct flights from Angola to Nigeria as a positive development especially as regards millions of Nigerians/Angolans who ply the route weekly for both business and tourism.