Nigeria: 13,243 Terrorists, Family Members Surrender to Troops in North-East - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 13,243 Boko Haram Terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North-East zone.

The acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, revealed this during the update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations in the last two weeks.

He said the troops in their offensives killed 29 terrorists and arrested 13 terrorist informants/collaborators and logistics suppliers.

The troops recovered 38 assorted weapons and 968 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as 48 rustled livestock among several other items.

He said among those who surrendered are 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children.

"So far, a total of 13,243 terrorists and their families comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children, have surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North-East," he said.

In the North-West, he said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued several kidnap victims, killed 40 armed bandits and destroyed several hideouts.

He said the troops arrested some notorious armed bandits' collaborators who have been on the watch-list of security agencies namely; Mamuda Aliyu Dangulbi, Rilwan Sani Dangulbi, Yusuf Adamu Dangulbi and Yakubu Umar Maihuja at Dangulbi village in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

In the North-Central zone, troops arrested 41 criminals and impounded 570 parcels and seven wraps of cannabis sativa worth N17,100,000:00.

The security forces also rescued 11 kidnapped civilians and recovered 11 assorted arms including AK-57 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, pistols and SMG as well as 446 assorted ammunitions and 267 livestock.

In the war against economic saboteurs, he said troops discovered and deactivated 51 illegal refining sites.

According to the DHQ spokesperson, the sites contained 76 ovens, 52 cooking pots/boilers, 22 cooling systems, 102 reservoirs, 16 large dugout pits and 513 storage tanks as well as drums and sacks laden with illegally refined oil products.

The security forces also arrested 23 criminal elements and recovered 73 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cartridges, two AK-47 rifles, one double-barrel gun, one pump action gun and three locally-made pistols, among others.

He said the troops recovered 317,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 8,000 litres of DPK and 159,000 litres of stolen crude.

They also impounded several other vehicles and boats loaded with sacks/polythene bags and jerry cans of illegally refined oil products and equipment used for illegal oil production as well as illicit drugs.

General Onyeuko added that, though the operational efforts of the military and other security agencies have considerably reduced the spate of criminal activities across the theatres, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will not relent nor rest on its oars in the fight against criminalities in all parts of the country.