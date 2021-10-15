Kenya: Do Not Be a Hypocrite, Style Up - Raila Odinga to William Ruto

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of hypocrisy by criticising a government in which he serves.

Speaking in Turkana county, where he took his "Azimio la Umoja" (Declaration of Unity) campaign yesterday, the former Prime Minister said the DP lacks the moral authority to speak about corruption in the Jubilee administration yet he cannot explain the source of his "monstrous" wealth.

Mr Odinga said Dr Ruto donates about Sh100 million in harambees every month from an income of Sh3 million as he questioned the source of the funds.

"Some people are hypocrites. They are opposing this government... He brings a bus to a school in Turkana. He goes to church, gives the bishop a car; then donates between Sh2 million to Sh5 million to women group," the ODM leader said.

"From Turkana, he goes to West Pokot, Nandi, Kakamega, Meru, Murang'a and Kilifi counties, giving out Sh100 million to harambees."

Mr Odinga vowed to deal firmly with corruption, if elected president, by sealing loopholes to channel funds to rural development programmes.

Theft of public funds

"The biggest problem facing our country is corruption, more so mismanagement of public funds. We will seal all the routes being used to steal public money," Mr Odinga said.

He was accompanied by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, MPs Jeremiah Lomorukai (Loima), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Geoffrey Osotsi (Nominated).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a region that has always voted for him overwhelmingly since 2007, Mr Odinga said his administration would solve matters of land, insecurity, water and oil exploration in Turkana.

"There is vast land with no title deeds in Turkana. It should be surveyed," he said.

On banditry, Mr Odinga pledged to deploy enough security personnel to handle the menace once and for all.

He also promised to explore the Lotikipi Basin Aquifer with the aim of solving the perennial water shortages and enhance food security.

Oil exploration

"There is a lot of underground water in Turkana that can feed our country for more than 70 years. We must construct dams and collect water. Let's use technology in treating the underground water," he said.

Mr Odinga pledged to elevate Lodwar County Referral to a Level VI Hospital and construct Level V hospitals in all the six sub-counties.

On oil exploration in Lokichar, which has stalled for almost two years after Tullow Company left the scene, the ODM boss said his government would build a refinery to serve the country and South Sudan.

"We'll build a refinery and even South Sudan will use it. This will create more jobs for our youth," he said.

He defended his welfare pledge of Sh6,000 monthly stipend for the youth, saying it has been interrogated by experts and given the green light.

"Instead of issuing relief food in Turkana, we'll give people money. This happens in Europe and the US," said Mr Odinga.