Tanzania: Kagera Records Impressive Performance On Covid-19 Vaccination

15 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

KAGERA region has recorded impressive performance on Covid-19 vaccination by administering 100 per cent of the doses which were distributed to the region.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge explained that the region launched the vaccination campaign on August 4, this year.

"We are happy to announce that the region received a total of 45,000 doses of Covid-19 and until October 10, this year all the 45,000 doses had already been administered. We are now waiting for the next phase," he said.

He assured people that the vaccinations were safe while at same time boost immunity and combat the development of severe infections across the country.

He denounced the few "prophets of doom" who spread unfounded rumours against the vaccinations calling on the people to disregard them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X