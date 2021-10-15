Tanzania: Kagera Records Impressive Performance On Covid-19 Vaccination

KAGERA region has recorded impressive performance on Covid-19 vaccination by administering 100 per cent of the doses which were distributed to the region.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge explained that the region launched the vaccination campaign on August 4, this year.

"We are happy to announce that the region received a total of 45,000 doses of Covid-19 and until October 10, this year all the 45,000 doses had already been administered. We are now waiting for the next phase," he said.

He assured people that the vaccinations were safe while at same time boost immunity and combat the development of severe infections across the country.

He denounced the few "prophets of doom" who spread unfounded rumours against the vaccinations calling on the people to disregard them.