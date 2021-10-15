Tanzania: Nata Bus Stand Construction Kicks Off

CONSTRUCTION of Nata bus stand at a cost of 432m/- has kicked off with the residents praising the move that will easy their movement.

The budget for the project will also involve designing and expansion of the nearby Nyanguge to reduce traffic congestion.

The project is being supervised by the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS).

The agency's Regional Manager, Engineer Vedastus Maribe clarified that the project is being executed by KASCO Company at a cost of 130m/- and the work is expected to be completed by end of this month.

"Despite some challenges, including high water table, major engineering activities have been done and we expect the work will be completed in time," he said.

Equally, TANROADS has assigned the road designer to start looking at the possibility of having a four-lane road of 33 km from NATA to Nyanguge in Magu district, to facilitate movement of people and goods.

The work will be carried out by the Mhandisi Engineering Company, which has already received over 302m/-.

Designing activities are expected to be completed in April next year, he said, adding that:

"The project has been full funded by the government and all our contractors are working together to ensure that they complete their work on time," said Eng Maribe..

Various citizens in the Nata area expressed hope following the commencement of the project in particular reduction of traffic jam.

Nata Street resident Ms Mariam Juma said they are congratulating the government through TANROADS for starting the construction of a motor vehicle station as the situation will alleviate the dangers of the existing vehicle jam at the area.