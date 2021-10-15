Tanzania: Mara Special Seats MP Pledges to Advocate for Girls Education

SPECIAL seat Member of Parliament for Mara region Ms Ghati Chomete, has promised to advocate for girls education to inspire majority of them to get education.

"I will be an ambassodor in ensuring that girls get education ... we want many women who are professors," the youthful MP from the ruling CCM said in Tarime on Wednesday.

Ms Ghati made the promise during a Form Four graduation ceremony at Nyanungu Secondary School in Tarime District.

The ward public secondary is located at rural village of Manchuga and it accommodates female and male students some of them from families that still undermine girls education.

She encouraged the students to study hard and aspire for impressive marks in their final form four national examinations.

But on the other hands Ms Ghati urged the communities to support education development for girls instead of becoming an obstacle.

She also donated a photocopy and printer machines worth 2.5m/- for the rural school.She further pledged to address other challenges facing the school.

The Nyanunugu Ward Councilor, Mr Tiboche Richard expressed gratitude to the MP describing her as a role model leader in the region.

"Indeed, Ghati is truly MP who like taking actions , she loves development by actions and we have so great that she has come and assisted our school," Mr Richard said.

Shortage of toilets was also reported as one of the pressing issues facing the school.

In a related development Ms Ghati recently donated 1.5m/- to support purchase of a school bus at Kitenga girl's Secondary School in the region.

"First we thank the MP for coming to speak to our students, indeed she inspired our school girls and they know that everything is possible ", the school headmistress Sr Maria Faustina told the 'Daily News' shortly after the occasion.

Sir Maria also expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation which she said will be directed to purchases of a school bus.

"We are happy to welcome other development stakeholder's to help us make purchases of the school bus possible," Sr Maria appealed.