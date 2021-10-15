Tanzania: Bukoba DC Urges Petty Traders to Focus On Capital Integration,

BUKOBA District Commissioner (DC), Moses Machali has challenged petty traders to focus on capital integration and expansion of their businesses in order to qualify for loans.

Equally, he tasked the leaders to convene regular meetings and give feedback to their members in order to reduce complaints among the petty traders.

Mr Machali made the remarks while addressing about 300 petty traders during a meeting he convened in Bukoba Municipal Council on Wednesday to get their views and know the challenges facing them.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is keen to ensure that petty traders conduct their business in conducive environment. You should cooperate and elect trustful leaders who will be giving you feedback," he said.

However, he warned the petty traders to avoid causing chaos by resolving challenges facing them amicably.

Elaborating, he said the Bukoba Municipal Council would relocate them and tasked them to avoid being used as scapegoats.

Chairman of Bukoba Municipal Council Petty Traders' Association (BMTA), Hamidu Abdulnuru, commended the government for enabling Machinga to conduct business and earn a decent living.

"On behalf of the petty traders I thank President SamiaSuluhu for her bold steps to promote the economy.

The region's economic infrastructure has been tremendously improved and strategic investments are being made for further improvements. Roads are also in good condition and are easily passable in all seasons," he said.

Kagera region is strategically located, bordering four countries-Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya across Lake Victoria, which make it potential for cross-border trade, he remarked.