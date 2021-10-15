Tanzania: Airtel Money Disburses Billions to Customers

15 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Airtel Tanzania-the smartphone network through its Airtel Money service has disbursed 2.1bn/- to all its Airtel Money customers and agents, who have been using the service in this year's second quarter.

Airtel Money Director Isack Nchunda said this in Dar es Salaam yesterday, adding that through the release, the disbursement came at a time when the telco sees the growth of customers.

"Our aim is to continue promoting financial inclusion. We are happy with the growth pace of our Airtel Money customers as we continue to see a double digit growth," Mr Nchunda said.

The interest distribution would be paid through the telco's wallets/accounts.

Airtel Public Relations Manager Jackson Mmbando said the firm was committed in improving and bringing Airtel Money services closer to its customers and address the gap of unbanked population across the country.

"We remain committed to continue investing in bringing the best world class service, innovative, relevant products and services to save the majority of the Tanzanian in both rural and urban areas," Mr Mmbando said.

In promoting financial inclusion, Airtel recently launched "Tuma Pesa Bure (send money free)" initiative accompanied by rolling out of Airtel Money branches. The telco has over 2,000 Airtel Money branches offering an array of services and products to meet the current customer's demands.

Airtel Money is currently connected to over 1000 billers including utility service providers and is also integrated with over 40 banks in the country which make it possible for customers to do instant money transfer from bank accounts to their Airtel Money wallet anywhere.

