Kenya: No Huduma Namba in 2022 Polls

14 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The government has confirmed the Huduma Namba will not be used to identify voters at the 2022 polls.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna attributed the decision to delays in the process, with more than half of Kenyans yet to access the crucial identification document.

"While it would have been the most preferred document, there was a delay in the Huduma Namba process after the court issued an injunction in May 2019," explained Oguna.

"The injunction was lifted months later, but on condition regulations on the management of data be developed. This was completed, and the process resumed but the delay had an impact on the process."

According to Oguna, 11.2 million Huduma cards have been processed, but only 6.5 million have been collected.

"The process of issuance of Huduma Card is going on well. As of today, 11.2 million cards have been processed, and 6.5 have been collected. Kenyans whose cards are ready are urged to collect them."

To check the card's status, one can log onto www.confirmation.hudumanamba.go.ke by using their ID card number.

