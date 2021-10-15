Kenya: Polls Open in Nguu/Masumba Ward By-Election

Locals in Nguu/Masumba in Makueni County headed to polling stations on Thursday to vote for their new ward representative.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MCA Harrison Ngui.

Ngui perished in a road crash on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in June.

Wiper's Eshio Mwaiwa is battling it out with Daniel Musau of UDA and Timothy Maneno, an Independent candidate. Although Mr Maneno is supported by, among others, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Machakos Chief of Staff Mwengi Mutuse, several allies of Wiper politicians see Mr Raila Odinga's hand in his campaign, opening the lid on the deep-seated mistrust between Mr Odinga's and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka's lieutenants.

There are 34 polling stations in the ward and voters will be able to cast ballots until 5pm.