Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Visits Magufuli's Grave

14 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has made an official visit to her predecessor John Magufuli's home and laid a wreath at his grave.

A statement released by President Suluhu's media team indicated that she was had visited Chato District on official duty.

A photo posted on Ikulu Tanzania (State House, Tanzania) shows President Suluhu laying a wreath at the grave while flanked by her security detail.

"President Samia Suluhu visited the grave of former president John Magufuli and laid a wreath on the grave," the statement reads in part.

Magufuli died suddenly in March after disappearing from the public scene for close to three weeks.

The government announced he had suffered a heart attack.

He will be remembered for his abrasive approach to leadership and controversially disputing the existence of Covid-19 in the East African country.

"We decided to pray to God to save us from COVID-19. He has answered our prayers. Tanzania is safe, which is evident by the many airlines that are bringing in tourists. There is no Covid-19 here," he declared soon after the pandemic had hit the world.

Suluhu worked as Magufuli's deputy for six years and took over as Head of State following his demise as per the country's constitution.

