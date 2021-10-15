Mozambique Honours Dimitri Tsafendas, While SACP Vows to Erect Tombstone

13 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

The Greek Orthodox Church in Maputo has commemorated the life and memory of Dimitri Tsafendas, with a service that coincided with the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

When communist Dimitri Tsafendas stabbed Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd in the South African Houses of Parliament in 1966, the stunned apartheid government had to find a way to deflect the deeply political nature of the assassination.

The Mozambique-born Tsafendas was mad. Tormented by a tapeworm. A "half caste". And he was Greek. Not one of us.

In 2018, scholar and author Harris Dousemetzis published the first in-depth biography of the man who killed Verwoerd, The Man Who Killed Apartheid. The almost 500-page tome provides ample evidence of Tsafendas's consistent activism in several countries during his peripatetic life.

On 10 October, the Greek Orthodox Church in Maputo commemorated the life and memory of Tsafendas with a service that coincided with the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

The tribute took place in Tsafendas's birthplace, Maputo, and was attended by members of the Mozambique government, the diplomatic corps and representatives from other religions and churches.

A memorial service was held by His Grace Ioannis, Archbishop of Zambia and Deputy of the Orthodox Diocese of...

