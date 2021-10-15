Africa: Hungary Fans Misbehave - Senegal and Morocco Finish At the Summit of World Cup Qualifying Groups

14 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

The latest instalment of the international break is over, with some teams booking their tickets to Qatar 2022 and others inching ever so close.

The latest round of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers has concluded. With just under a year left until the global spectacle kicks off, two nations, Germany and Denmark, became the first to join hosts Qatar in qualifying.

Other fixtures in the European segment of qualifying saw unsavoury scenes from Hungarian and Albanian ultras.

In African qualifying, Senegal and Morocco became the first nations to move to the third and final stage of the qualification process for the continent. With two matches remaining in the group phase, the two have taken unassailable leads in their respective groups.

Hungarian fans misbehave

Roland Sallai's 24th-minute penalty gave Hungary the lead, only for England to reply 13 minutes later when John Stones equalised from an exquisite Phil Foden cross. It remained that way for 90 minutes, with the Three Lions preserving a three-point lead over Poland at the summit of Group I.

Despite walking away with just a point, the Hungarians should've been celebrating holding the English on home soil, as well as scoring their first goal in five competitive...

