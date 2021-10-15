Tanzania: Govt Working to Make Chato a Region

14 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Thursday her government was finalizing key necessary details to elevate Chato district into a new administrative region.

Chato-the home to the late President John Magufuli had been touting to be elevated to a regional status-but the call was put to the taste by the seating president when she called for proper terms and condition to be met before she approves the plan.

At her first speech in Chato during the farewell of the fallen president, Samia ordered authorities to address the matter through proper channels including involving district and regional secretariats for endorsement.

However, on Thursday, the President said the government was indeed finalizing important details to qualify Chato district to become a new administrative region.

Hold on! It has not been confirmed yet, she told cheering gathering at the Magufuli grounds in Chato who were attending the climax of the Uhuru Touch race and the commemoration of 22 years since the death of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"If those criteria are to be met then we are going to end this matter ... upgrading Chato district into a region," she revealed.

Equally, President Samia vowed to implement all pledges that Dr Magufuli made during the 2020 general election campaigns including the construction project of a Mosque.

Other projects are construction of Nyamirembe port, Chato Airport, District Hospital, Vocational Training Authority (VETA) and a bus terminal.

"I know there are things that the late Magufuli promised Chato residents during the 2020 general election campaign ... I promise you also the projects will be implemented," said President Samia.

