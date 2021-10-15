Tanzania: Uhuru Touch Race Launches Over 1000 Projects

A total of 1,067 projects worth over 1.2trn/- have been launched during the five-months Uhuru Touch race in 31 regions across the country, Minister of State Prime Minister's Office responsible for Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and People with Disability, Jenista Mhagama announced today.

The Minister said at least 49 other projects worth over 65.3bn/- had unresolved questions prompting the Uhuru Touch Leader, Ltn. Josephene Mwambashi to call for a detailed investigation.

"The investigation has unearthed several mismanagement and possible frauds," she told President Samia Suluhu Hassan who graced the climax of this year's race held for the first time in its history in Chato district-Geita region.

The ceremony was also held parallel with the commemoration of 22 years since the death of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the founding father of the nation.

"There were serious concerns with regard to the projects in question. As a result, the projects were not launched during the Uhuru Torch Race," she said, detailing that the projects involving water, infrastructures, and education are in 38 districts in Mainland Tanzania.

An initial investigation by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has found a series of corruption related concerns, she added.