Nigeria: Govt, ASUU Set October Deadline for Payment of Salaries, Allowances' Arrears

15 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have resolved that payment of the next tranche of the arrears of earned allowances would be paid on or before the end of October.

The government said it would also ensure that issues of promotion arrears and inconsistencies in the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as it affects the university lecturers are sorted out and payment made on or before the end of this month.

Speaking on the outcome of discussions with ASUU that ended last night, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said they also agreed to convene a meeting next week between Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National University Commission and ASUU, so as to finalise the proposed salary payment platform - University Transparency Accountability Systems (UTAS).

Ngige said the meeting further discussed the issue of disbursement of revitalisation fund and agreed to wait for submissions from the Vice Chancellors of various federal universities on the utilisation of previous allocations. Ngige described the meeting as smooth and fruitful, disclosing that ASUU agreed to go back to its organs to deliberate on the outcome.

