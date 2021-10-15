Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Six Deaths, 226 New Cases Thursday

A total of 196,326 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Nigeria has recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 226 new cases confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday morning.

The update also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic in the country currently stands at 208,630.

The centre added that the fatality toll has increased to 2,767, while a total of 196,326 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT and Plateau State displaced the country's epicentre, Lagos, on Thursday, to rank the first and second on the log with 73 and 34 cases respectively.

Lagos State, however, took the third position with 25 cases, followed by Gombe State in the North-east and Abia in the South-east with 22 and 16 cases respectively.

While Osun State in the South-west recorded 13 cases, Kano and Rivers States recorded seven cases each, followed by Ekiti, Kaduna and Oyo States with six cases each.

Also, Delta and Edo states in the South-south recorded five and three cases respectively while Jigawa State recorded two, and Nasarawa recording a single case, to rank the last on the log.

The NCDC added that four states: Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, and Sokoto states reported that no cases were recorded in their states on Thursday.