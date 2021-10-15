Zimbabwe: Clean Sweep for Manuel At Donnybrook

Collin Matiza — Sports Editor

THE Bogwheelers Club caravan stopped last weekend for the fourth time this season at Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare.

The local organisers of the National Motocross Championship series staged round four, of the six-round competition, which attracted scores of junior and senior riders.

Leading rider Daiyaan "D" Manuel had a clean sweep when he stormed to victory in the 125cc and MX2 Class.

Coming up against fellow top riders such as Emmanuel Bako, Dylan Zanin and Duncan Kerwin, the 17-year-old rider was a cut above the rest.

It's now full steam ahead for Manuel as he prepares to be crowned the overall National Champion in both the 125cc and MX2 classes.

In the 125cc Class, an exciting element to the race for the top step on the podium, was the battle between Manuel and Bako (14).

The two young riders battled in the two heats with Manuel edging his way to be crowned the overall winner.

Bako was second while Daniel Collett settled for third place.

In the MX2 Class, Manuel was also unstoppable, as he put Zanin and Kerwin, into the shade.

Zanin finished in second place while third place went to Kerwin.

Bako, who took a break from his demanding schedule in South Africa to compete at home,stole the show in the 85cc Class.

He finished first, in the two heats he competed in, to claim the top step on the podium, ahead of Emile Croisette and Riley Rocher.

Bako's younger brother, Junior, was also in action and the eight-year-old rider showed he was a star in the making, as he came third overall, in the 50cc Class behind Kudzwai Chitsurura and Victor Nyamupfukudza.

Sunday also saw another promising young rider, Christian Mbanga, a Grade Four pupil at Eaglesvale Preparatory School, joining the fray.

Although he failed to get a place on the podium, he gave a good account of himself.

Karl van As emerged triumphant, in the 65cc Class, where he beat Sebastian Wright and Chitsurura, into second and third places.

The main MX1 Class was dominated from start to finish by seasoned campaigner Doug Mellor. He won ahead of Joshua Ferreira and Ryan Van Renen while the top three places in MX3 Class went to Zenin Ekron, Mark Zeimann and Jordan Dewdney.

In the Masters Class, Quinten Le Roux took the top honours ahead of fellow veteran riders Shane Thomas and Lofty Versfeld.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event was graced by a number of invited guests, who included businessman Scott Sakupwanya, the chief executive of Better Brands Jewellery, and former football administrator, Cuthbert Chitima.

Better Brands Jewellery are the local sponsors of the Bako brothers -- Emmanuel and Junior -- as well as their cousin Munyaradzi.

"I saw a number of talented young riders showcasing their skills on the track and, from what I've witnessed today, I think the future of motocross is bright in this country.

"These youngsters just need more support, not only from their parents, but from the corporate world.

"I would like my company, Better Brands Jewellery, to be among the main sponsors of this exciting sport.

"We would like to forge a strong relationship with the motocross community in Zimbabwe," Sakupwanya said.

Former top Zimbabwean female motor rally driver Laureen (Marufu) Adam was also among the invited guests at last Sunday's event at Donnybrook.