Zimbabwe: 'Quality Freight Services Key to Continental Trade'

Quality freight services will play an important role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as it link manufacturers to consumers across the continent, according to Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) director general, Dr Eve Gadzikwa.

She revealed this in Harare yesterday during the ISO 9001 -2015 certification handover to Veer-Freight, a local warehousing, courier and freight forwarding company owned by Ms Lizwe Bunu.

Veer-Freight private limited attained the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS) after fulfilling the Standards Association of Zimbabwe requirements.

Speaking at the event Dr Gadzikwa indicated that the freight forwarding sector was a vital cog in trade hence the need for improving its standards.

"Freight is an important link in the entire supply chain of goods and a key sector in our Zimbabwean economy. Quality freight service providers through certification will gain a competitive advantage in the market. It links manufacturers to the consumers hence freight will play an important role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"It is indeed an honour to hand over the ISO 9001-2015 quality management systems (QMS) to Veer-Freight Private Limited. The certification underlines the continued determination and commitment of management and staff to providing high-quality customer service," said Dr Gadzikwa.

While receiving the ISO certification, Veer Freight managing director Ms Bunu implored the company's personnel to maintain their high-level routines abiding by the set regulations and standards of the freight forwarding trade.

She highlighted the need to institutionalise the culture of excellence in every sphere of the firm's operations through adopting internationally recognised standards and continuing to adhere to the industry's statutory regulations and compliance to high-quality standards.

"We are here to celebrate Veer Freight certification to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS). This is indeed a very exciting moment for us and in Veer Freight's history because it gives us a unique opportunity to position and maintain our organisation among the most prominent Customs Clearing & Forwarding in Zimbabwe and beyond.

"As we strive to move this organisation to be one of the top world-class epicentre of excellence in Quality Management Systems, we need to embrace the culture of maintaining very high standards in all our operations," said Ms Bunu.

Veer Freight was incorporated in 1989 and its main business involves customs clearance, warehousing, local courier and freight forwarding.

It is a member of the Shipping and Forwarding Agents' Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ), which represents shipping, freight and forwarding, customs clearing, bondage warehouse operators, in-house clearing as well as importers and exporters.