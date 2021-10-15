Zimbabwe: Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy

A domestic dispute ended in tragedy when a Chipinge man reportedly assaulted his wife and set their shared police staff house on fire before taking his life.

Emmanuel Watungwa, whose body was found around the Chipinge Golf Course area yesterday morning, allegedly attacked his wife with an axe in full view of his children on Wednesday night following a domestic dispute.

The incident happened at 216 Fifth Street, in Chipinge's low density.

Eyewitnesses said Watungwa had just arrived from Mazowe where he worked when he picked a quarrel with his wife, Evelyn Maribha, a Criminal Investigations Department officer stationed in Chipinge, accusing her of infidelity.

Son to the deceased, Liffat Hwembu, said Watungwa repeatedly struck their mother all over the body with an axe, leaving her seriously injured, before setting the house on fire by deliberately lighting a gas container.

It is understood that six police officers shared the house. Sensing danger, Watungwa vanished from the scene.

The children later sought help from neighbours and the police.

Neighbours managed to rescue Maribha, and ferried her to Chipinge District Hospital, where she is battling for her life.

Police suspect that Watungwa died by suicide through self-poisoning.

Additional reporting from ZBC News