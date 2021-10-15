Zimbabwe: Mistaken Identity - Teenager Murdered

A teenager was fatally assaulted in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province by two men who had mistaken him for another man they had earlier had an argument with at a business centre on Sunday night.

In a case of mistaken identity, Thabisa Majange (16) died after being attacked by the two suspects after they allegedly mistook him for Madlenkosi Sibanda (33).

Police have since arrested Tichaona Moyo (24) in connection with the murder while his accomplice Philbert Nyoni (28), is still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tichaona Moyo aged 24 in connection with a murder case which occurred at Esbomvu Business Centre, Esigodini, on October 10, 2021 at about 2000 hrs.

"The suspect together with his accomplice, Philbert Nyoni aged 28, who is still at large, attacked the victim Thabisa Majange after they allegedly mistaken him to be Madlenkosi Sibanda whom they had an argument with earlier," he said. He said investigations were still in progress.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a fire incident where an infant aged four months was burnt to death at DDF Complex in Shurugwi on Monday at about 0800 hrs.

"The victim was left in the room by the parent in the company of her brother aged four who accidentally pushed a lit candle which was about one metre away from the bed. The candle fell on the bed and the fire engulfed the whole room," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Harare are also investigating circumstances surrounding a case of infanticide in which a body of a male foetus was found dumped in a drain wrapped in a sack at Block 1 Matapi Flats, Mbare.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.