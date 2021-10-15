South Africa: It's Our Future - Young People Must Be Involved in Climate Crisis Conversations, Webinar Told

analysis

In an Our Burning Planet webinar on Thursday, environmental journalist Onke Ngcuka discussed the impacts climate change will have on future generations with youth climate activist Gabriel Klaasen and global climate change expert Professor Nicholas King.

Global change analyst and strategist Professor Nicholas King recently authored a report that considered what our lives will look like in 10, 20 and 30 years' time and what the lives of our young people will be like if we continue on the worst-case trajectory.

King's report considers what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's most recent assessment found: that if we continue with a business-as-usual approach to the climate crisis, if we don't take extreme and immediate action, global surface temperatures will continue to rise to 3-4°C above the 20th-century average temperature by about 2050.

The report describes the climate impacts that are already occurring, and includes projections of future impacts in terms of access to water, food security, extreme events, heat waves, sea-level rise, social conflict, economic collapse and mass migration to informal settlements as a result of uninhabitable areas.

The report demonstrates that the forecast global warming will exacerbate communities' socioeconomic issues and have enormous physical and ecological impacts.

King said...