Nigeria: Inside the Cycdi-Inspired Art Exhibition On Climate Change

The residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Ikoyi, Lagos was open to a handful of guests last Thursday who witnessed the opening of a touring Art Exhibition on Climate Change. The show was a build up to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on from November 1 to 12.

Featuring four climate change artists, on 17 canvas, the project showcased sustainable art aimed at provoking innovative responses on enhancing climate resilience, green economic recovery and low-carbon development for Nigeria and the world at large.

The paintings were arranged in four categories namely limiting global temperature by 1.50c; Climate adaptation, climate finance and collaborations.

In her opening remarks, the Project Director of Solution17 for Climate Action and Naija Climate Now, Foluke Michaels recounted the dangers of complacency in the threat of polluted earth and why art is a viable tool for saving the earth.

"By 2030, there will be reduction in rainforest and of course species will be lost and there will be speed in global warming, just nine years' time. By 2040, greenhouse gas will be many times more potent than carbon dioxide, accelerating the speed of climate change. By 2050, the ocean will become very acidic because of heat. By 2080, a global food crisis will happen due to soil overuse. Weather will become very unpredictable.

We are mobilising everyone across Nigeria and beyond to act for climate change through education, creativity, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship and art. Art and music will help us to reach our goal quickly," she said.

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom expressed his confidence in the project.

"Our actions and inactions are very germane. I know what Lagos State Government is doing in making Lagos to be climate change resilient," he said.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, in his welcome address, Ben Llewellyn-Jones mirrored the sentiment shared by the project director.

"The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties or COP26 which the UK is hosting in Glasgow in just under four weeks from today is an invitation for all of us to rethink our way of life. And we will use our platform at COP26 to focus this ambition," he said.

The leading textile artist, Nike Davies-Okundaye who also mentored the four artists offered encouraging words to the artists. One of them, Anjolaoluwa Olanrewaju who explored renewable energy in her work described the exhibition as a lifetime opportunity.

"The CYCDI organised some art competitions in the past and that was how I got developed since I was 9 or 8. As I was growing, I was always part of the art competition and I participated each year and the years when I was above the age, I was called in as a mentor to other younger ones.

As for Oluchi Nwaokorie, who is a CEO for a waste management organization, collecting waste and converting it to art is serious business.

"Our last clean-up was in Iwaya. We have converted plastic waste to 3D filament. Everyone can make a difference," she said.

Other exhibiting artists are Victory Ashaka and Tobi Titiloye who explored mixed media painting. Titiloye's "I can't Breathe' appropriates plastic waste to illustrate a gas mask and underscore the need for cleaner earth.