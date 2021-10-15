South Africa: Severe Droughts and Veld Fires Set Up Conditions for Food Price Increases

14 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Parts of South Africa's agricultural production areas are severely affected by climate crisis-related droughts and veld fires. Agri South Africa says that if the situation remains the same, food prices will go up and jobs will be lost.

The agricultural sector is vulnerable to climate change as higher temperatures reduce yields of desirable crops, and changes in precipitation patterns increase the likelihood of short-run crop failures and long-run production declines.

The reductions in agricultural productivity or sudden losses of crops are likely to have ripple effects which include increased food prices and food insecurity.

Agri SA chief economist Kulani Siweya said drought and veld fires could have a negative impact on food prices, particularly in areas of high production.

"We have seen prices remain elevated for the most part since late 2020, but this was mainly driven by international prices and external factors. Should the situation remain in key production areas, we will find ourselves experiencing a continued uptick on food inflation," he said.

He said this was also concerning for the sector's financial standing, due to losses that could easily run into the millions.

"There are parts of the country that have been experiencing drought conditions for eight years...

