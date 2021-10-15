Nigeria: Man, 42, Remanded for Allegedly Raping 11-Yr-Old Girl

15 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Jacob Joel allegedly raped the minor who is a friend of his daughter.

A 42-year-old man, Jacob Joel, has been remanded in a Jos Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The police told the court that the victim, who is a friend to the defendant's daughter, was said to have been raped allegedly by the defendant when she went to visit her friend.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The judge, S.P Gang, in his ruling, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison until December 7, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, L.P Fombot, told the court that the minor had visited the accused home to see her friend, but did not meet her at home.

Mrs Fombot said the victim, however, met the accused at home alone who allegedly dragged her into his room, threatened her with a knife, and had carnal knowledge of her.

She alleged that the accused threatened her on several occasions, raping her repeatedly.

The prosecutor said luck, however, ran out on him when he took the minor to the bush to have carnal knowledge of her, but was spotted by her school teacher.

If convicted, the accused could face life imprisonment.

The prosecutor said that during police interrogation, the accused blamed it on the devil, saying 'the devil tempted him'. (NAN)

