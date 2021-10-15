Zimbabwe: Rape Charges for Redcliff Killer

Thubelihle Kheshow, who went on a rampage killing seven people and injuring three others in Redcliff on Saturday morning, is set to undergo a mental examination.

The State represented by Ms Yeukai Mugumba proposed that Kheshow (26) be examined by two psychologists before his bail application could be heard.

Kwekwe magistrate Ms Florence Nago remanded Kheshow in custody to October 25, pending the mental examination.

Kheshow appeared in court facing murder, attempted murder and rape charges after it emerged that during the heinous act, he also raped his uncle's wife.

According to State papers, on October 9 around 3am, the suspect became mentally disturbed and acted violently whilst at his place of residence in Stone Clare, Redcliff.

As a result, he was ferried by his aunt to an apostolic church shrine for prayers.

"Whilst at the shrine, the suspect became violent and began to uproot trees as well as pushing stationery vehicles," read the papers.

"The church congregants managed to subdue him and tied him with some ropes."

In the morning whilst other church members where still asleep, Kheshow woke up and freed himself and drove to his house where did not find his wife.

"Kheshow armed himself with three spears, a kitchen knife as well as an axe, went to his uncle's home where he smashed the front door and forcibly gained entry into the house," the papers read. His uncle and other relatives escaped through the bedroom window, leaving four children and two cousins sleeping in the dining room."

They later returned to the house only to find their children lying unconscious with multiple wounds and they sought refuge at a police officer's house who lived nearby. Kheshow followed them at the police officer's house where he stabbed the police officer on the back with a spear.

He further seriously injured three other people and fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man, said the State.

Kheshow returned to his residence and stabbed to death two female adults before raping his uncle's wife.

The injured were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital.

According to the State, in the event Kheshow is deemed to have a mental illness, he will be taken to a prison meant for mentally ill offenders as he had become a threat to society.