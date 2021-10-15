Zimbabwe: Mutoko Farmers Welcome Processing Plant

Victor Maphosa — Mashonaland East Bureau

Hundreds of small scale farmers yesterday thronged the Tabudirira Vocational Centre in Mutoko where President Mnangagwa commissioned a fruit and vegetable processing plant which is expected to contribute to crop value addition in line with Vision 2030 supported by the National Development Strategy 1.

The plant, which was funded by the African Development Bank, comes as a major relief to local farmers who will now save on transport and accommodation costs since they were travelling to Harare markets to sell their produce.

Farmers who spoke to The Herald yesterday thanked the Second Republic for fulfilling its promises and working tirelessly to transform their livelihoods.

Mr Clayton Mandebvu, a small scale farmer from Uzumba, said the plant came at the right time for them adding that they would utilise it to earn a living.

"This is good. We are happy and as a farmer, I never dreamt that one day we would have a ready market for our produce. I am into horticulture. I used to hire a truck to Harare to deliver my tomatoes for the market. Sometimes the vehicle owners would charge us a lot of money such that we would be left with nothing to sustain and expand our agricultural business.

"Agriculture is a business and we should realise profits to survive. With this plant in our province, we will surely benefit, there is no doubt about that," said Mr Mandebvu.

Another farmer from Mutoko said: "I am happy with this development. We expect to get full value for our produce. We have been selling our produce at low prices which was not benefiting us at all. We are hoping to work productively with this plant here.

"I am a parent and a farmer so I am sure I will be able to look after my family properly."

"A lot of middlemen were coming here to buy our produce at low prices. We would end up selling to them since we could not afford to hire trucks to markets like Mbare or Machipisa.

"This development will bring relief to us. We are happy and thankful."

Director for International Labour Organisation's country office for Zimbabwe and Namibia Ms Hopolang Phororo said it was pleasing to see development initiatives benefiting young women and men.

"Worldwide experience has shown that supporting women and young people contributes to sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development.

"We mark this occasion as the country is emerging from the dark cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted economic activity and workspaces across the world. As we look forward to the post-Covid-19 period, the ILO remains committed to support the Government of Zimbabwe and all stakeholders as we collectively work to promote the economic empowerment of women and young people. I want to commend the people of Mutoko, the women and young people, who have allowed us to be here as they have taken true ownership of this initiative by contributing their efforts.

"Time and resources to make the dream of a fruits and vegetables processing centre a reality."

African Development Bank (AfDB) country manager Ms Moono Mupotola, who also graced the occasion, said another grant for the second phase of the project was expected to be availed by the bank soon.

"I am pleased to announce that the bank will provide another grant for approximately US$3,5 million for the next phase of this project, which is due for the bank's board approval on October 27." She said the project aims to create an enabling environment for gender and youth inclusion in the horticulture, fruit, dairy and mineral value chains while promoting smart and sustainable mineral processing.