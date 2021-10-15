Zimbabwe: Volleyball Resumption Postponed

VOLLEYBALL enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer after their anticipated return to the courts was halted.

The Sports Commission have put all the scheduled matches, set for this week, on hols.

Most clubs are still to comply with the Covid-19 requirements.

Volleyball was expected to make a return with the Zim Open, at three venues, across the country.

White City was expected to host the Southern Region tournament with clubs like Highlanders, NUST Vikings, Gwanda Wolves and Shallom Ballers, taking part.

Gaths Mine courts was set to host the Eastern Region, which features Great Zimbabwe, Parrots, Sugar Spikers, Morefire and Telone.

Northern Region sides were set to converge at Support Unit courts.

University of Zimbabwe Volleyball team won the 2019 championship and were set to represent the country, at the Confederation of African Volleyball Club Championships, in Tunisia.