Zimbabwe: Cotton Farmers to Get Their Dues

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has assured farmers that they will soon get their outstanding payments for the cotton they delivered following government intervention.

Some cotton farmers have not been paid for cotton delivered in the last two season.

Addressing restive farmers in Msampakaruma at the launch of the Pfumvudza programme which will also support the growing of the white gold, Cottco business manager Mr Claude Kanhema said every kilogramme delivered shall be paid for.

"We would want to assure farmers that they will be paid their outstanding monies in the coming days following Government intervention," said Mr Kanhema.

"As Cottco we are going to pay for every kilogramme that was delivered to us. We are in the process of consolidating our records to pave way for the disbursement of funds."

In view of the inclusion of cotton in the Pfumvudza Programme, Mr Kanhema said, farmers should finalise land preparation so that they could get inputs.

Mashonaland West provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said Government had intervened after hearing the plight of farmers.

"Government has intervened to assist in providing resources so that farmers are paid for what they delivered. We want people to start preparing for the coming season in a big way. The Pfumvudza Programme ensures that no one is left behind because of the mix of cash such as cotton and nutritional crops such as maize and sunflowers," said Minister Mliswa.

Cotton farmers' representative in Mashonaland West province Cde Phineas Makumbe urged farmers to be patient and allow Cottco time to clear the arrears.

"We are aware that farmers need to plan for the coming season and also to get a return for their labour however, the matter has now drawn the attention of Government and funds have been released. It's a matter of time before everyone is paid," he said.

Chief Msampakaruma also implored people to be patient while the matter is being addressed.