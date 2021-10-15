Namibia Arrives On the Big Stage

THE Namibian Eagles will head into the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Monday on the back of two warm-up defeats against Oman and Scotland over the past three days.

On Tuesday, Oman beat Namibia by 32 runs, while Scotland won by 19 runs yesterday to restore a sense of realism on the task ahead.

Oman elected to bat, and although they were pegged back to 84/5 with seven overs to go, their lower order came to the rescue as they reached 152/8 off their 20 overs.

Namibia lost their first two wickets for only four runs with Stephan Baard and Craig Williams each scoring one, before Gerhard Erasmus and Zane Green added 45 for the third wicket.

Green was, however, caught and bowled by Khawar Ali for 27, and when Erasmus was dismissed for 32, Oman turned on the screws with regular wickets.

JJ Smit with 15 and Ruben Trumpelmann with 20 not out were the only other batters to get double figures as Namibia were restricted to 120/9 to hand Oman a comfortable victory.

Yesterday, Namibia sent Scotland in to bat, which got off to a great start with George Munsey scoring 67 off 41 balls (8x3, 3x6), Matthew Cross 57 off 33 (7x4, 2x6) and Richie Berrington 25 as they reached an imposing 203/9.

In Namibia's reply Williams scored a fine 80 off 51 balls (4x4, 3x6), while Green added 34, David Wiese 31 and Smit 26 not out, but it wasn't enough as they were restricted to 184/5 to give Scotland a 19-run victory.

Despite the defeats, coach Pierre de Bruyn says it was an important learning curve after the Oman game.

"It was a great exercise for us, especially under lights, which we haven't done for two years, and it was a tricky wicket to chase on. I know the result didn't go our way, but that for us wasn't really the focus point. The aim for us was to get ourselves familiar with the floodlights. It's completely different for batters facing bowlers under floodlights, so it was a good exercise for us," he says.

Regarding Namibia's historic first-ever T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka on Monday, De Bruyn says they are excited and ready for the game.

"Everyone is getting excited, and excitement comes with a bit of nerves, but that's normal. Nerves will create some adrenalin, and we are just going to focus on how we are going to play," he says.

"We know they are a very good side, they've won the World Cup before, and they know how to operate on the big stage. They may see us as the underdogs, but I'm sure their coach, Mickey Arthur, will not be complacent at all.

"But I do feel we've got a very good chance against them under lights and on a good wicket with no real turn, so I think the conditions will suit us," he says.

"It's just going to be a matter of how we are going to handle the pressure situations within the game, and how we will get through them and keep on wrestling in those situations. We are certainly not going to die wondering. We are not going to back away or get bullied. We are going into the game with everything we have.

"We've done everything in our capability to prepare, so whatever the outcome is on Monday night, we know we are well prepared, and we are going out there to enjoy the moment to represent the country with pride and courage, and to inspire everyone back home," he says.