Namibia: Karuaihe Appointed As CEO of Agribank

The current Head of Commodities at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa, Dr Raphael Karuaihe, has been appointed as the incoming CEO of Agribank, with effect from 10 January 2022.

Dr Karuaihe has been with the JSE since 2012, where he oversees agricultural and non-agricultural commodities within the Capital Markets Division.

Prior to that, Dr Karuaihe spent many years in the financial services industry where he had advised institutional clients on retirement planning, investments and risk management. He holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics from Washington State University, USA.

The Agribank Board Vice-Chairperson, Dagmar Honsbein said they are looking to welcome him to their team that is destined to take Agribank to greater heights.