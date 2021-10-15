Zimbabwe: Liberation War Victims Welcome Disability Expo

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association (ZWVA) has welcomed the Government's commitment to improving the welfare of disabled people in the country.

President Mnangagwa recently launched the National Disability Expo in Gweru and committed to removing barriers that impede the well-being of people with disabilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recent expo ZWVA spokesperson Mr Collins Kasiya said this was the first time for liberation war victims to be appreciated for their contribution towards the nation-building agenda.

In appreciation of the work being done by people with disabilities the Office of the President through the special advisor on National Disability Issues, Dr. Joshua Malinga issued a certificate of participation to the ZWVA.

"The expo was the first exhibition for the war victims to showcase their work in various areas in the agricultural sector.

"We appreciate the Government's efforts on the welfare of the disability constituency, we are grateful for the recognition, support and opportunities given to our association, disability does not mean inability. If well-resourced and given opportunities we can contribute to the nation-building agenda and economic revival hence we appeal to the Government and well-wishers to support us in our economic programmes," said Mr Kasiya.