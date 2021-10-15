Namibia: Jaarman Seeks Redemption

ANTHONY Jaarman has his sights set on ending Paulinus Ndjolonimus' brief reign as World Boxing Organisation Africa super middleweight king in tomorrow's highly anticipated rematch in Windhoek.

Ndjolonimus scored a 10th-round knockout over Jaarman in a thrilling first clash for the then vacant title on 10 April.

A man of few words, Jaarman earlier this week said his sole ambition is to capture the belt in the MTC Sunshine Production's 'Together as One IV' main event at the Windhoek Country Club.

"I thank John John for accepting a rematch. I came to fight, and I come to win the fight. The first fight was entertaining for the fans, and I hope to do it better on Saturday," Jaarman said.

The champion said granting Jaarman a rematch was to dispel suggestions that winning in April was pure luck.

"There's no such thing as a lucky punch in boxing. When you are in the ring, every punch you throw is to beat your opponent," Ndjolonimus said dismissively.

Jaarman appeared to be in control and winning the contest until Ndjolominus landed the knockout blow in the final round of their bout.

"I was just surviving from round three to six after I got a cut in my eye. My corner was worried that I was being dominated, but I didn't quit," he said.

"I'm a man and I told myself I will not let him KO me. At the end of the day, I KOed him. For this fight, I will predict nothing, but anything can happen."

The unbeaten title holder said there was no bad blood between them, but there was a need to put the rivalry to bed and move on to bigger fights.

"Me and Anthony, we are not enemies. It's not personal. When we are in the ring, it's business. After we finish, we shake hands," Ndjolominus said.

Also on the cards is Jeremiah Nakathila, who makes his return to the ring since losing out to American Shakur Stevenson for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) interim super-featherweight title in June.

Nakathila will take on Tinashe Mwadziwana from Zimbabwe over eight rounds.

The 15-fight bill features three other title bouts, including the WBO Global super bantamweight showdown between holder Phillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa (15-1) and South African challenger Innocent Mantengu (20-5-1).

Charles Shinima will battle Mohammed Muta from Tanzania for the WBO Africa welterweight title, while Matheus Heita and Julius Sheefeni will fight for the national super bantamweight strap.