Tanzania: Samia Scorns Shoddy Projects

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has raised a red flag to District Executive Directors, District and Regional Commissioners, who will fail to supervise execution of development projects in their areas.

President Samia issued the warning when gracing the climax of Uhuru Torch Race and Commemoration of the 22nd death anniversary of the father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in Chato District, Geita region yesterday.

She asked government leaders in the regional and districts to ensure all projects being executed in their areas of administration meet all the standards and are completed on time.

The president's directive was in response to a speech by the leader of the 2021 Uhuru Torch Race Lieutenant Josephine Mwambashi, who said the inspection, laying of the foundation stones and launch of development projects during the race, had brought up a number of irregularities in 49 projects worth 65.3bn/- in 38 districts.

Concerned with the unearthed flaws, President Samia reminded leaders in the regional and district authorities together with members of security organs that they have no reason to wait for the Uhuru Torch Race to unveil the irregularities in the projects being executed in their areas of administration.

"The main question to ask is where were the RCs, DCs, DEDs, Regional According to the president, most projects in the local government authorities have been receiving minimal supervision as a result of being implemented below standard. "Going forward, in the projects that will be implemented under the concessional financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there will be no mercy to those who will fail to supervise their implementation," she warned.

The president also called for a thorough assessment of sub-standard projects in next year's Uhuru Torch Race, insisting that leaders in the regions and districts with poorly implemented projects will take full responsibility.

Responding to projects that were not launched by the Uhuru Torch due to irregularities, President Samia instructed the PCCB and other security organs to probe and act accordingly by taking appropriate measures against the culprits.

A list of district councils whose projects were not launched by the Uhuru Torch Race due to a number of irregularities include Muheza, Kilindi, Lushoto (Tanga region), Rombo and Hai, (Kilimanjaro) and Kiteto, Hangang in Manyara region.

Others are Longido (Arusha), Rorya and Butiama (Mara), Busega and Bariadi (Simiyu), Magu, Ilemela and Sengerema (Mwanza), as well as Bahi, Chemba, Dodoma City Council, Kongwa in Dodoma region.

Other districts in the list are Kilosa, Morogoro (Morogoro), Bagamoyo (Coast region), Ilala, Kinondoni and Temeke, (Dar es Salaam), Kilwa (Lindi) and Masasi of Mtwara region.

"Also, there were Namtumbo and Nyasa (Ruvuma), Sumbawanga (Rukwa), Mpanda (Katavi), Uvinza, Kigoma Ujiji and Kasulu (Kigoma), Tabora Municipal and Igunga, (Tabora) together with Mbogwe and Geita DC of Geita region," She added.

Speaking on Sunday in Dodoma during an event to launch a 1.3tri/- Tanzania Covid -19 Social- Economic Recovery and Response Plan (TCRP), which will transform the nation in different sectors mainly in education, health, water and tourism, President Samia also instructed DEDs, DCs and RCs to ensure value for money in all the projects to be implemented.