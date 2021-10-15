Namibia: Gunners Eye MTC Cup Glory

THERE will be two MTC NFA Cup Aweh matches taking place at Gobabis' Legare Stadium tomorrow, but the semi-final clash featuring the hometown representatives is expected to attract the most attention.

Not least because a still seething Mighty Gunners are on a vengeance mission against Young African after losing the 2017 FA Cup final to the then top-flight novices at the same venue.

Gunners are looking to turn the tables on Young African in the second semi on the day and book their place in next week's final against either Civics or Blue Waters at Swakopmund.

The uncompromising Gunners have made no secret of their intentions to cause grievous emotional distress to Young African and their followers.

Head coach Gerhardt Hengari says his troops are going to silence Legare Stadium.

"We have been preparing for this match with clear objectives and since the round of 32, we set a winning goal," Hengari said on the NFA website yesterday.

The Otjiwarongo-based Namibia Defence Force outfit are also looking to break their FA Cup jinx by reaching the final and winning it at the third attempt.

Gunners lost the 2013 decider to African Stars before Young African compounded the misery four years later.

Hengari said his experienced side will channel all that disappointment into charging for glory.

"We have about 70% of the players from those two final defeats and this is it for this crop of players. We have the experience and the right mentality right now to go all the way," Hengari said.

"We know it won't be easy against a young and fierce side who will be at home but we've been here before and have done our homework," Hengari cautioned.

His YA opposite number, Maleagi Ngarizemo, said despite that unexpected 2017 success, they remain underdogs.

But that is not to say his youthful charges will be overwhelmed by the occasion. They intend to repeat that heroic effort, he said.

"I must say, yes, we are ready to give Gunners a run for their money. We have very young and inexperienced players compared to the last time we played them in the final in 2017," Ngarizemo said.

Young African expect their rivals to come out guns blazing, given their history. Deflecting the pressure of his talented youngsters, Ngarizemo said Gunners were under pressure to win while his side are a work in progress.

"We will go in as underdogs of course. They are a bigger team than us, having been in the top league in the country for more than 10 years. So, the onus is on them to perform and win," said Ngarizemo.

"We will just go there and put up a fight to see if we cannot get through to the final. They are the favourite, so they must perform on the day.

"We have no home-ground advantage to really celebrate because to play at home at times players don't cope with that pressure. Also, as a state team, they have all the resources because they will have the army here," he quipped.

"But our boys are ready and looking forward to the match and this one will be more about enjoying themselves. I just want them to showcase their talent and not play under pressure at all."