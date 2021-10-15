Namibia: New Developments in Wasserfall Murder

More suspects are likely to be added to the charges in which two siblings are accused of the brutal killing of Sharon Wasserfall and her subsequent burial in a shallow grave in Walvis Bay.

Public prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya told magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis at the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court that new information has come to light regarding possible more suspects with confirmation expected in mid-November.

The magistrate also enquired from Azaan Madisia and Junior Mulundu whether they applied for legal aid and both said they had and that legal aid indicated they would make a decision by the end of this week.

They also indicated to the court that they are ready to plead to the charges, but the State said they are not ready yet. Magistrate Nicolaidis then remanded the matter to 8 November for legal aid and investigation.

Madisia and Mulundu, who have been in police custody since last year, are accused of murdering Wasserfall before burying her in a shallow grave in the dunes.

Wasserfall went missing in April last year. They were initially represented by lawyer Gilroy Kasper, who had been a no show at court during their last three court appearances, resulting in them applying for legal aid.

Earlier police reports indicated Wasserfall was on 10 April allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who was her close friend. The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the murder scene.

Mulundu was arrested after he handed himself over to the police on 7 November last year and allegedly admitted to assisting his sister in disposing of Wasserfall's remains. Meanwhile, Madisia faces two additional counts of insurance fraud that are linked to her main charges - murder and defeating the course of justice.

The fraud involves a laptop and an iPhone, which she sold and later claimed from insurance after reporting it as stolen. The items allegedly contain evidence that links her to the alleged murder.