Namibia: Agribank Gets New Boss

15 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE Agricultural Bank (Agribank) of Namibia has appointed Raphael Karuaihe as its new chief executive officer.

His appointment is effective from 10 January 2022. Karuaihe replaces Sakaria Nghikembua.

The Agribank board vice chairperson Dagmar Honsbein announced the appointment yesterday in a statement.

Karuaihe is currently the head of commodities at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa.

He has been there since 2012, where he oversees agricultural and non-agricultural commodities within the Capital Markets Division.

Before that, Karuaihe spent many years in the financial services industry where he advised institutional clients on retirement planning, investments and risk management.

He holds a doctorate in agricultural economics from Washington State University in the United States.

"The board and staff look forward to welcoming Dr Karuaihe to our team that is destined to take Agribank to greater heights," Honsbein said.

