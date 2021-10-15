Tanzania in the Limelight After Gurnah Nobel Honour

15 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Freddy Macha

How many reading this article knew the name Abdulrazak Gurnah?

Who is Abdulrazak Gurnah?

He is the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, considered the highest award any professional can claim globally.

There have been varied discussions (online and media) about this unknown man. Of course, Gurnah is a gifted writer, and I personally read one of his most known novels (Paradise) many years ago. Back in 1994, it was shortlisted (i.e. almost won) for the UK's Booker and Whitbread prizes. That says a lot about this guy.

The discussions around Gurnah's winning of $1 million for his Nobel nomination have been endless.

Journalist Sammy Awami's article hollered: "In Tanzania, Gurnah's Nobel Prize win sparks both joy and debate."

