Tanzania: Ruling of Sabaya's Armed Robbery Case Set for Today

15 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Julius Maricha

Dar es Salaam — Former Hai DC, Lengai Ole Sabaya and two others have on the morning of Friday October 15, arrived at the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court where they expect to learn their fate.

The ruling of armed robbery case facing the former Hai DC Lengai Ole Sabaya and two others is expected to be handed down today at the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court.

The ruling was postponed on October 1, because the Senior Resident Magistrate, Odira Amworo had not completed writing the verdict.

The trio completed their defense on August 24, this year after prosecution had presented 11 witnesses and eight exhibits.

Sabaya and co-accused were first arraigned on June 4, after they were arrested on May 27, in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam.

The defendants are represented by lawyers, Dancan Oola, Mosses Mahuna, Sylivester Kahundika, Fridolini Gwemelo and Jeston Justin.

Prosecution is represented by the state attorney, Tumaini Kweka, Senior state attorney Abdallah Chavula and state attorney, Baraka Mgaya

