Tanzania: Gomez, Lwandamina and Baraza for TFF Coach of the Season Award

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has named Simba coach Didier Gomez, George Lwandamina of Azam FC and Francis Baraza who was once Biashara United now Kagera Sugar for the award of the best coach of the s2020/21 season.

No local coach has made it to TFF's list for the annual awards which are expected to be held on October 21 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center in Dar es Salaam.

Didier Gomez led Simba to the winning of the Premier League and the Azam Football federation Cup therefore qualifying for the Champions' League for the fourth consecutive season.

It was during the same season that the Msimbazi outfit was named among the Best 10 clubs in continental Africa after they reached another quarter final berth in the CAF Champions League.

Francis Baraza on the other hand enabled the Musoma based club to pull off a fourth place finish in the Vodacom Premier Leauge and therefore qualifying for the CAF Confederations Cup.

He has since moved to Kagera Sugar.

George Lwandamina on the hand took over the reign from Romanian Coach Aristica Cioaba who was in charge for only 12 games.

Lwandamina went on to lead the Chamazi side to frantic third place finish in the Premier League and a semi final berth in the Azam Federation Cup.