Nigeria: World Food Day - Govt Donates Food, Farm Inputs to Abuja IDPs

15 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday, distributed farm inputs as well as food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja. Agriculture minister, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, who distributed the items at the new Kuchingoro IDP camp, said that the empowerment was part of activities to mark the 2021 World Food Day.

The theme of the 2021 world food day is: "Our Actions are our Future. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life." (NAN)

