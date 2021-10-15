Nigeria: World Food Day - Govt Earmarks N600bn Loan for Farmers

The Federal Government will, through the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support project (APPEALS), give N600bn as loans to support 2.4 million farmers across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at the opening of the National Agricultural Show/Exhibition of the 2021 World Food Day.

The theme of the event was "Our Actions are our Future: Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life".

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, said the loan had zero interest.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said Buhari's administration had initiated programmes and policies on agricultural development and food security in the country.