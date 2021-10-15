Nigeria: PDP Further Extends Sale of Forms for Ekiti Governorship Election

press release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a further extension of closing date for the sale of nomination forms for the Ekiti state governorship election from the earlier announced Thursday, October 14, 2021 to a new date of Friday October 22, 2021

To that effect, the last date for the submission of duly completed forms has also been extended from the earlier Friday, October 15, 2021 to Friday, October 29, 2021.

Consequently, the screening of aspirants for the governorship election primary has been scheduled to hold on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the National Secretariat, Abuja, while the screening appeals has been slated for Monday, November 29, 2021.

All aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party, particularly in Ekiti State, are to by this, be guided accordingly.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

