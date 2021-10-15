Kenya: Radio Presenter Kamene Confirms She Is 'Taken'

Radio presenter Kamene Goro has confirmed she is seeing someone.

The sassy media personality made the confession during a question and answer session on her Instagram page after a fan expressed interest in her in a statement that can be linked to a shining ring on one of her fingers.

The fan asked: "If I can be your mandem (Can I be your man?)," to which she responded, "Woi, taken kitambo (sometime back)."

Nairobi News could not yet establish who the lucky man is, even though there have been speculations in the recent past that Kamene could be romantically involved with former Capital FM's Joe Muchiri.

The two have been spotted together in recent times and they even shared photos of one another on their social platforms.

Kamene's admission comes a few months after the voluptuous presenter explained she had suffered enough heartaches and was staying away from relationships.

The dating scene hasn't been a bed of roses for the presenter, as she was once in a toxic marriage that she says ended via a phone call.

According to Kamene, she willingly got married to a well-to-do Tanzanian national a man she adored and loved. But things took a turn for the worst amid accusations of infidelity.