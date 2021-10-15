Kenya: King Kaka Slams 'Enemies' Predicting the Worst of His Medical Condition

15 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Singer King Kaka has hit out at a section of bloggers whom he accused of suggesting he is on his deathbed.

The musician, born Kennedy Ombima, recently came out to publicly suggest that he was unwell and had stayed in the hospital for a prolonged period for treatment.

These submissions and some photos shared by himself and his wife Nana Owiti invited speculation, and the Wajingi Nyinyi hitmaker has now come out to set the record straight.

"What is the problem with these bloggers?" he posed.

"Why would you write such a thing? Anyway, my enemies are suffering from insomnia, they don't sleep," he concluded.

King Kaka had earlier shared his medical condition with fans via social media, indicating his situation deteriorated when he was given the wrong prescription.

"It got to a moment when I experienced weight loss, it was a difficult experience," he recounted.

The musician recently left the hospital but is yet to fully recover.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X