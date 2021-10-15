Tunisia Sends 100,000 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Mauritania

Tunis/Tunisia — One hundred thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses have been sent to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to support its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad announced Thursday evening.

"President Kais Saied has given instructions to send 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mauritania," the ministry added in a statement.

"This donation reflects Tunisia's willingnesss to further strengthen its historical relations with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and enhance the values of solidarity and altruism shared by the two brotherly peoples," said the Foreign Affairs Department.